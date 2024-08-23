Gwinnett County officers rescue missing man from creek near Buford

article

Gwinnett County police officers are being hailed as heroes after they successfully rescued a missing elderly man who was found submerged in a creek near Interstate 85 in Buford, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The incident began on Aug. 20 when officers responded to a call regarding a missing 77-year-old man from Snellville.

Concerned family members reported that the man, who was possibly suffering from a mental health issue, was missing along with his car. Utilizing traffic cameras, officers located the man’s Chrysler Pacifica parked on the side of I-85 Northbound near Buford. Despite an initial search of the area, the man was not found, prompting officers to list him as a missing person under a Mattie’s Call, an emergency alert for missing disabled or elderly individuals.

The following morning, officers from the Gwinnett County Police Department’s North Precinct returned to the area for a more extensive search. While combing the wood line along the interstate, Sgt. Brett Shirley called out for the missing man and received a response. Sgt. Shirley, along with Lt. John Cleland and Cpl. Andrew Palmer, descended into the area where the voice was heard and discovered the man lying in a creek, having fallen and been submerged in the water for several hours.

The officers quickly pulled the man from the water and secured medical assistance from the Gwinnett County Fire Department. The man was subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment.