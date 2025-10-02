Expand / Collapse search

Gwinnett County man sentenced to 30 years for raping 13-year-old girl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 2, 2025 10:06pm EDT
Gwinnett County
The Brief

    • Sergio Palomares-Guzman sentenced to 30 years for raping a 13-year-old girl at a party.
    • He must serve 20 years without parole before deportation.
    • DNA evidence confirmed Palomares-Guzman's involvement in the assault.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Gwinnett County farm worker has been sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old girl at a party.

What we know:

Sergio Palomares-Guzman, 36, admitted to charges including rape, aggravated child molestation, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children in the first degree. He must serve 20 years in prison without parole before being deported.

Police were called to a Grayson home in June 2023 after the child told officers a man lured her from a barn, where she had been petting horses, to a camper on the property. There, she said, she was sexually assaulted.

Investigators later confirmed Palomares-Guzman’s DNA on the girl’s underwear.

What they're saying:

"We pray that this plea and sentence bring recovery and closure to the victim and her family," Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.

The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.

