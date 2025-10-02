Gwinnett County man sentenced to 30 years for raping 13-year-old girl
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Gwinnett County farm worker has been sentenced to 30 years after pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old girl at a party.
What we know:
Sergio Palomares-Guzman, 36, admitted to charges including rape, aggravated child molestation, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children in the first degree. He must serve 20 years in prison without parole before being deported.
Police were called to a Grayson home in June 2023 after the child told officers a man lured her from a barn, where she had been petting horses, to a camper on the property. There, she said, she was sexually assaulted.
Investigators later confirmed Palomares-Guzman’s DNA on the girl’s underwear.
What they're saying:
"We pray that this plea and sentence bring recovery and closure to the victim and her family," Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.