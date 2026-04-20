Gwinnett County Judge Deborah Fluker dies after cancer battle

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The Brief Deborah Fluker, the first African American superior court judge in Gwinnett County, died Saturday following a battle with cancer. Fluker was a legal trailblazer who previously served as the first African American municipal court judge for the cities of Suwanee and Dacula. Details regarding memorial services for the judge have not yet been released.



Gwinnett County is mourning the loss of superior court Judge Deborah Fluker, a legal pioneer who died Saturday after a battle with cancer.

What we know:

Deborah Fluker died Saturday from cancer. She made history as the first African American superior court judge in Gwinnett County.

Fluker was first elected to the superior court in 2020 and won re-election in 2024. Her legal career included serving as an assistant district attorney in Gwinnett, DeKalb, and Hall counties. Before her time on the Superior Court, she broke barriers as the first African American municipal court judge in both Dacula and Suwanee.

She is survived by her husband, Reginald Fluker, and two children, Adrian and Aundraya.

What they're saying:

"She brought integrity, wisdom and a fearless commitment to justice that shaped our courts and our community," Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said. "As a trailblazer and barrier-breaker, she opened doors that will not close again. Her legacy will be felt for generations in the lives she touched and the path she paved."

What we don't know:

Information regarding funeral arrangements or a memorial service has not yet been announced.

The backstory:

Fluker was known as a dedicated member of the community in addition to her work in the courtroom. Throughout her career, she held several prominent legal roles across the region before her historic election to the Gwinnett County Superior Court.