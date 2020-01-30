Gwinnett County investigators reconstruct deadly crash along I-85

Investigators in Gwinnett County performed an accident reconstruction Thursday of a double homicide which took place late last week.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday along Interstate 85 South in between Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and Old Peachtree Road in unincorporated Suwanee. Thursday, investigators shut down the entrance ramp from Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road to allow investigators to help piece together exactly what happened.

GWINNETT POLICE ARREST DRIVER AFTER FATAL COLLISION ON I-85

Leah Michelle Knox, 28, of Buford, was charged with homicide by vehicle, failure to maintain lane, and driving too fast for conditions.

Leah Michelle Knox (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Late Friday, Gwinnett County Police announced the arrest of a driver for her alleged role in a deadly collision on Interstate 85.

Investigators believe Knox lost control of her 2009 Mitsubishi Eclipse and hit the guardrail on the right-hand side of the road. She then returned to the highway and was hit by a tractor-trailer, which then crashed into the center median. A second truck was also caught up in the collision. Both truck drivers died.

Police identified the truckers as Robert Kent, 63, of Stockbridge and Raymond Samuel, 50, of Decatur.

Crash investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, though they continue to look into the roles of speed and weather conditions.

Knox was released last Friday on bond.

OFFICIALS INVESTIGATING DEADLY CRASH ON I-85 SB IN GWINNETT COUNTY