Gwinnett County 4th-grader recovering from open heart surgery

At the age of 10, Gabriel Jackson has spent more time in a hospital than most people have in their entire lives.

The Gwinnett County fourth-grader was born with a heart defect that has required several surgeries.

Despite it all, Jackson is still finding a way to inspire others.

While other students in Gwinnett County have started school, Jackson is eagerly waiting for the day he can return.

"He likes being around people in general. Anything he can do especially with his siblings makes it a lot easier," Gabe's mom Kirsten Jackson said.

Right now Gabe has been unable to see many people at all. Just days after his 10th birthday, he was admitted to the hospital.

"He was septic with a staph infection in his blood and had it in his kidneys as well. Then a week later we found out they had gone to the artificial valves in his heart," Kirsten Jackson said.

Gabe's mom says throughout it all, the 10-year-old has stayed positive and talks to kids at the hospital who are younger than him to help them out.

But being at the hospital has made it tougher for the student to do his school work.

"Wifi, you know, up here at the hospital, you have hundreds of people using it so it's not the fastest," Kirsten Jackson said.

The community in Gwinnett County is rallying behind the family. Over the weekend, the community hosted a home run derby fundraiser for Gabe.

His family says despite his health challenges, Gabe truly has a heart of gold.

"He's the most loving caring little boy there is. He thinks about others before he thinks about himself."

If you'd like to help the family, you can contribute to their GoFundMe page here.

