Three people displaced after fire rips through Norcross home
NORCROSS, Ga. - Three people are out of a place to sleep after a house fire in Norcross.
Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Myrtle Creek Court NW where flames were shooting from the left side of a house.
Though the crew believes the fire was accidental, an official cause has not yet been determined.
5600 block of Myrtle Creek Court NW in Norcross.
Luckily, there was no injuries reported.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about this fire.