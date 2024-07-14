Three people displaced after fire rips through Norcross home

article

Three people are out of a place to sleep after a house fire in Norcross.

Firefighters responded to the 5600 block of Myrtle Creek Court NW where flames were shooting from the left side of a house.

Though the crew believes the fire was accidental, an official cause has not yet been determined.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 5600 block of Myrtle Creek Court NW in Norcross.

Luckily, there was no injuries reported.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more about this fire.