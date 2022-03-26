Expand / Collapse search
Gwinnett County fire leaves 1 dead, officials say

Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County firefighters said a blaze that appeared to have started by accident left a person dead. 

No one else was injured. Investigators believe the fire started in a downstairs bedroom and spread throughout the inside of the house, but the exact cause of the fire is unknown. 

Gwinnett County Fire went to Hayes Road in Auburn at 11:20 p.m. on Friday after a 911 caller reported hearing a loud noise and seeing smoke. 

Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from a house when they arrived and attacked the flames with a hose. 

Crews went in through the garage to search for people trapped inside. They found a person on the floor and pulled them from the house, but determined the person was dead. 

The firefighters ground the flames under control, but said part of the second floor had collapsed. 

Firefighters said didn't identify the person killed in the fire and turned over the body to the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner. 

"This tragic fire serves as a reminder to install and properly maintain smoke alarms on every level of the home," a statement from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency said in part. "When you hear the sound of the alarm, get out fast and do not reenter the house. Develop an escape plan and practice it so that everyone knows what to do and where to meet."

