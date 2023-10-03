Firefighters make quick work of blaze a Norcross apartment complex

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Gwinnett County firefighters respond to an apartment fire at the Lake Colony Apartments in Norcross on Oct. 3, 2023. (Gwinnett County Fire Rescue)

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire at an apartment fire sparked by routine maintenance.

The call came in around 12:35 p.m. of a fire at the Lake Colony Apartments in Norcross. Gwinnett County Fire officials say firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a third-floor laundry room which had gone into the attic.

Once extinguished, fire officials say they found smoke damage and minimal fire damage to the attic space.

Fire investigator said a wall caught fire while maintenance workers were soldering a pipe for the hot water heater. Despite using fire extinguishers on the blaze, it continued to spread. The workers told fire investigators that at the point they began evacuating the structure and called firefighters for help.

There were no injuries.

The American Red Cross arrived to assist those directly affected by the fire.