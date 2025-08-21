Gwinnett County drive collects pets supplies for domestic violence victims

The Brief Gwinnett County Solicitor General’s Office donates pet supplies to Ahimsa House. New Georgia law allows pets to be included in protective orders for domestic violence survivors. Ahimsa House says it needs more foster families to help animals escape abuse situations.



A local shelter received a boost Wednesday with boxes of toys, food, and other supplies for pets belonging to domestic violence victims.

What we know:

The donations came from the Gwinnett County Solicitor General’s Office, which launched the "Dog Days of Summer" drive to benefit Ahimsa House. The Atlanta-based nonprofit is the only organization in Georgia dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence escape abuse with their pets.

Gwinnett County Solicitor General Brian Whiteside said the effort comes as a new law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp now allows pets to be included in protective orders. Advocates say the change ensures survivors no longer have to choose between their safety and the safety of their animals.

What you can do:

Ahimsa House noted that while the donations are welcome, the group remains in constant need of foster families to help care for pets displaced by domestic violence.