Gwinnett County dedicates dog park to K-9 officer killed in the line of duty

Three years after a Gwinnett County Police department K-9 was shot and killed in the line of duty, the county now has dedicated a dog park in his honor.

K-9 Officer Blue had been with the Gwinnett County Police Department for over a year before he was shot and killed.

"He loved to work," Corporal William Webb said. "He was a great asset to the team and he also kind of had like quirky little traits where he's just a goofball."

Corporal Webb was K-9 Officer Blue's handler on Sept. 10, 2020 when their SWAT unit was called to look for suspects who fled from a stolen car.

When K-9 Officer Blue found one of the suspects, that person opened fire, killing him. Officers then returned fire killing the suspect.

"That was one of the harder days of explaining it to my children. I didn't want to tell them, but it's a family dog," Webb explained. "They go home with us. They're with us in our trucks all day."

Blue was the Gwinnett County Police Department's first K-9, serving full time with the SWAT unit. The department found him after a months-long search.

"We recognize that he's a hero. His actions on that day likely saved the lives of several of our SWAT team officers," Chief James D. McClure said.

That's why the county wanted to dedicate the Graves Park dog park to K-9 Officer Blue. A sign will now be a permanent fixture there honoring his service.

"It's cool that the citizens are going to get to see K-9 Blue's face every time they come in here and realize we love our dogs just like you guys do," Corporal Webb said.

"I just hope that they appreciate his sacrifice and the knowledge that dogs really are our best friends," Chief McClure said. "In this instance, nothing could be more true."