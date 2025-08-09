Expand / Collapse search

Gwinnett County dispute turns into shooting; man dies

Published  August 9, 2025 8:48pm EDT
Snellville
Police said a man died after being shot during a dispute in Gwinnett County on Aug. 8, 2025. 

The Brief

    • Officers responded to the 3900 block of Lee Rd in unincorporated Snellville around 7 p.m. Friday
    • When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot and tried to treat him. He later died.
    • One person was detained at the shooting scene and was questioned by detectives, police said.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A person is dead and another person in custody after a shooting in Gwinnett County.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Lee Rd in unincorporated Snellville around 7 p.m. Friday after police said someone called 911 and said someone had been shot after a fight.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot and tried to treat him. The man was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries, according to police.

One person was detained at the shooting scene and was questioned by detectives, police said.

What's next:

Police said the identity of the victim will be released following next-of-kin notification.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Gwinnett County Police Department. 

