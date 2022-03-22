Gwinnett County deputy launches fundraiser for wife diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help not to track down a criminal, but to provide some much-needed help for one of their own.

The wife of a Gwinnett County deputy was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of cancer that attacks the body's lymph nodes.

Danielle Strickland, who works as a teacher, had to step away from her classroom to undergo chemotherapy treatments.

Currently, the mother of two is undergoing her first cycle of chemotherapy, officials say.

The family has now created a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses to alleviate some of the financial stress that came from the diagnosis.

"Any donation provided is greatly appreciated, and we ask that you keep Deputy Strickland, Danielle, and their family in your prayers during this difficult time," the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

So far, the family has raised more than $13,000 of their $15,000 goal.

If you'd like to donate to help the family, click here.

