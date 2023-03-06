Gwinnett County church helping girls get perfect prom outfits

Prom season is just around the corner, which means the rush is on for a lot of girls to get their dress, shoes, bags, and jewelry. All of those items can come with a pretty big price tag, and one Gwinnett County church is stepping up to help as many girls as possible to get the outfit of their dreams, without the price tag.

Sequins, ruffles, or lace, no matter the style, Prom on Pointe has got a selection to make prom dress dreams come true.

"These dresses are beautiful, and I know they're pretty expensive dresses that may not been worn already or maybe just worn for a few hours. So these are going to be like new dresses, and some of these dresses still have the tags still on them," April Baggott said.

Baggott started Prom on Pointe through Gracepointe Nazareen Church in Loganville. It's the first year they've had the event.

"For years I've had this Prom on Pointe on my mind and how to serve girls in our local community. And I just wanted to be able to supply and offer free dresses for those who might not have the opportunity to have a new dress or maybe they have to borrow one from their family or friends in order to go," she told Good Day's Lindsay Tuman.

Baggott got the idea when her own daughter and her friends were attending prom at Grayson High School.

"I know that some of ther friends struggled with being able to have a dress. And I know that some of the girls were talking about borrowing eah other's dresses from previous years and that just really sparked it, why not have a room full of dresses that girls can choose from," Baggott said.

She started collecting the dresses less than a month ago, and already nearly 70 have been donated.

"And people are just commenting on the Facebook pages and emailing me and saying, I've got a dress, I've got a dress. And even some of the older generations in our church are like, I don't have a dress but here's some money. So you can use that for whatever you want," she said.

Prom on Pointe is also collecting shoes, handbags, jewelry, and everything else needed to complete the look.

"Prom can just be a really big burden on families so we just want to eliminate that as much as we can," she said.

While this is the first year for the event, Baggott has plans to expand on it even more in the future. She hopes to add men's items as well, and dresses for other events such as Homecoming. You can get more information about how to donate a dress or how to pick one up by emailing prom@gracepointe.com

