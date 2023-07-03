Busted: Trespassers crash stranger's empty house to throw rager

A 911 call about a raging house party in late June resulted in over 20 arrests and criminal charges.

Shortly after 11:15 p.m. on June 26, Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) was tipped off to a rager on Camp Mitchell Road. The caller told the dispatcher there were people on the property flashing guns.

Once police got to the scene, people tried to run away. Officers said many of the individuals claimed they had been invited, but didn't know who owned the house.

Through further investigation, officers said they found empty liquor bottles, spilled drinks or vomit in multiple rooms, and trash. Other than that, they said the house was bare.

"In Bay Creek jurisdiction, a common theme for house parties being thrown is they will find a house that is vacant, or for sale, and break into the house and throw a party," the official police report stated.

The homeowner later confirmed nothing was stolen or damaged, but agreed to press charges.

23 people between the ages of 17 and 20 were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. Seven cars were impounded.

"In Georgia, it is against the law to enter someone else’s property without the owner’s approval," a spokesperson for the department said. "Property of Another, by definition, refers to either personal property or real estate property. People found guilty of such offenses of Criminal Trespass can be punished by a fine, jail time, or both."

The GCPD has encouraged homeowners to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity immediately.