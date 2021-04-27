Gwinnett County accepting applications for emergency rental assistance program

article

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners said Tuesday applications are open for Project RESET 2.0, an expansion of the county's emergency rental assistance program.

The program will provide $28.1 million in stimulus funds to landlords and utility providers to settle past-due bills.

The program will offer up to 15 months of total assistance.

Tenants and landlords interested in participating in this program can access the Project RESET 2.0 application portal and program resources at GCGA.us/RentalAssistance.

"The past year has been a difficult one for everyone, but especially for those with the added stress of wondering whether they’ll be able to stay in their home or pay their utility bills," said Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. "I truly hope anyone who has been struggling with past-due rent and utility payments will look into Project RESET 2.0."

The original Project RESET program used CARES Act funding to pay for past due rent payments to prevent evictions. It offered up to six months of assistance.

As of April 23, the program used $6 million to intervene in more than 1,300 potential evictions.

HomeFirst Gwinnett Director Matt Elder said the original edition of the program was a success.

"The success we had with Project RESET 1.0 is a testament to what is possible when our County leaders and nonprofits work together to strategize and develop comprehensive solutions," Elder said. "Despite being in the midst of a pandemic, we were able to come together and prevent more than 3,000 people from facing eviction. We’re looking to build on that success and go even further with Project RESET 2.0."

Interested parties can also contact the Project Reset 2.0 Call Center at 770-822-7501.

"We hope that with the Project RESET 2.0 program, we will help those who are facing housing instability, as well as those who may have fallen behind on their utility payments," said Commissioner Marlene Fosque. "Utilities are used to take care of important everyday needs in our households, such as washing hands, washing clothes, cooking dinner for our families or even charging devices that keep us connected while we stay socially distanced."

