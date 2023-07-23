Gunshot victim dropped off at Grady Memorial Hospital 'uncooperative'

article

One person is recovering after being shot in the leg in southeast Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Atlanta Police Department says the victim checked himself in at Grady Memorial Hospital. He is currently being uncooperative with investigators.

Police say they do know he was shot near a food mart on Hill Street and the car that dropped him off at the hospital was riddled with bullets.

