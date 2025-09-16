Guns, marijuana, other drugs seized during massive DeKalb County bust; 5 arrested

article

The Brief Police seized six guns, 14 pounds of marijuana, and cash during the raid on W. Mountain Street. Courtland Rogers was tracked and arrested using a police drone after fleeing the raid. Rogers, Carter, and Gentry face multiple trafficking charges.



Five people have been arrested in a massive drug raid at a home off Memorial Drive.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a search warrant was executed at a home in the 5000 block of W. Mountain Street, just east of Memorial Drive.

The target of the investigation, 28-year-old Courtland Rogers, fled the home, police said, but an officer drone pilot was able to track him into a nearby apartment complex, where he was taken into custody.

Police said another person at the home ended up crashing into an armored vehicle while trying to run.

The SWAT team eventually breached the home. Inside, police said they found six guns, drugs including 14 pounds of marijuana, and cash.

Dig deeper:

Along with Rogers, 31-year-old Carles Nash, 22-year-old Deja Butler, 35-year-old Dwight Carter, and 37-year-old Steven Gentry were all arrested.

Courtland Rogers, Carles Nash, Dwight Carter, and Steven Gentry (L-R) (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

According to DeKalb County Jail records, Rogers, Carter, and Gentry were charged with two separate counts of trafficking in ecstasy and cocaine. Gentry faces three additional counts of failure to appear.

Nash was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant out of Gwinnett County.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what charges Butler faces.