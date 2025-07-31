Gunmen open fire at driver at LaGrange apartments, police say

article

Officers in LaGrange are searching for a pair of gunmen who reportedly opened fire on a driver at a local apartment complex.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly after midnight on Thursday at the Brittany Place Apartments on Hogansville Road.

What we know:

Authorities say officers responded to the area after receiving reports of shots fired and found a driver in front of one of the apartment buildings.

The driver told investigators that he had arrived at the complex and was sitting in his vehicle when someone started firing at him.

Thankfully, the man was not injured.

Investigators say multiple unoccupied vehicles and three apartments were struck by bullets. Evidence gathered at the scene appears to show that there were at least two shooters.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the case, call Detective Horseman at (706) 883-2620 or submit a tip via the Tip411 system by using the mobile app, accessing the online portal, or texting the keyword **LAGRANGE** to 847411.