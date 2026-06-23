Gunfire leaves 21-year-old man hospitalized in evening Atlanta shooting
A 21-year-old was found shot in a vehicle along Cascade Avenue SW near Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW in Atlanta on June 23, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
ATLANTA - A 21-year-old man is recovering after being shot in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday evening.
What we know:
It happened in the 500 block of Cascade Avenue SW near the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m. to find the man had been shot.
He was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital.
Investigators believe the man was shot at a different location, but reached out for help along Cascade Avenue.
Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit rushed to the scene to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the exact address or neighborhood where the actual shooting took place before the victim was driven to Cascade Avenue Southwest.
Police have not released the identity of the 21-year-old victim or provided an updated status on his medical condition.
Investigators have not named any potential suspects, established a motive or announced any arrests in connection with the gunfire.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, which provided official preliminary incident reports and statements.