Gunfire hits apartments, cars in southwest Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating gunfire at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Thursday morning. Neighbors said multiple apartments and vehicles were struck, while shell casings and evidence markers were seen throughout the complex. Police at the scene said no one was injured. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or how many people opened fire.



Atlanta police are investigating after gunfire struck apartments and vehicles at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the complex on McDaniel Street shortly before 1:45 a.m. Police and crime scene investigators remained at the scene for several hours.

Despite the amount of gunfire, police said no injuries were reported.

Apartments and cars hit by gunfire

What they're saying:

Neighbors said multiple apartments and vehicles were struck by bullets. FOX 5 crews at the scene saw several shell casings in the roadway inside the complex.

Multiple evidence markers were also placed around a vehicle near the front gates.

What police are investigating

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or exactly how many people opened fire.

Investigators also have not said whether the shooter or shooters lived at the apartment complex.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.