Gun storage ban bill heading to Gov. Kemp’s desk

The Brief The bill is the first approved during this year’s legislative session. It passed the Georgia Senate 32–21 after earlier House approval last year. The measure now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for signature or veto.



Georgia lawmakers have approved the first bill of this year’s legislative session, sending the measure to Gov. Brian Kemp for final action.

What we know:

The Georgia Senate passed the bill Tuesday by a 32–21 vote, after it had already cleared the Georgia House of Representatives on the final day of last year’s session.

The bill bans cities from requiring gun owners to lock up their guns inside a vehicle. A judge in Chatham County ruled last November that a requirement by the city of Savannah to do so was unconstitutional.

What's next:

The measure now awaits the governor’s decision, where Kemp can choose to sign it into law or issue a veto.