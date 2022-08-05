Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says

An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday.

A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.

Gwinnett County Public Schools police began investigating the Snellville-based school, and it's still unclear where the gun came from. Madsen said the incident was addressed in a staff meeting, in which school leaders reviewed safety protocols.

"Safety continues to be a focus on our campus for administrators, staff, and students," the memo said. "I want to assure you that Britt Elementary is a safe place for students to learn. We will

continue working with students, staff, and our community to maintain a safe environment here at Britt."

A staff member found the gun, according to the letter, after students were dismissed.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Gwinnett County Public Schools for additional details on the investigation, but officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.