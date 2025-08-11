GSP pursuit ends after car crashes in Rockdale County
SKYFOX 5 flew over the intersection where a crash following a high-speed chase had just cleared at Sigman and Rockbridge roads near Conyers on Aug. 11, 2025. (FOX 5)
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash involving one of its troopers in Rockdale County, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
The sheriff's office said troopers chased a car Monday afternoon. The chase ended in a crash on Sigman Road at Rockbridge Road near Conyers.
What we don't know:
FOX 5 has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for more information.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the road later Monday afternoon and the crash was cleared.
The Source: Information in this article came from a post on Facebook by the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.