Grovetown police shooting: GBI investigates fatal confrontation

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is probing a fatal officer-involved shooting after a man attacked a Grovetown investigator on Monday. Authorities identified the deceased as 33-year-old Alexes Thorpe following the incident at Katherine Street and Robinson Avenue. No officers suffered injuries during the afternoon confrontation, and the state investigation remains active and ongoing.



A Grovetown police investigator shot and killed a 33-year-old man who attacked him with a knife Monday afternoon in Columbia County, state authorities said.

Grovetown police shooting

What we know:

A Grovetown Police Department investigator was stopped in an SUV at the intersection of Katherine Street and Robinson Avenue around 1:38 p.m. Monday when a man approached the driver’s window, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI stated the man, identified as 33-year-old Alexes Thorpe of Grovetown, began hitting the window and yelling at the officer.

After opening the door and ordering Thorpe to step back, the investigator noticed Thorpe was armed with a knife, according to state agents. Thorpe refused commands to drop the weapon and lunged into the SUV toward the officer, prompting the investigator to fire, striking Thorpe twice.

Responding officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but Thorpe died at the scene, state officials said.

Columbia County investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what led Thorpe to approach the officer's vehicle or if the two had any prior interactions. The GBI has not released the identity of the police investigator involved in the fatal shooting.

Medical examiner autopsy

What's next:

Thorpe’s body will undergo an autopsy at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office. Once the GBI finishes its independent investigation, agents will submit the case file to the Columbia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at (706) 595-2575 or the tip line at 800-597-TIPS (8477).