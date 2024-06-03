Expand / Collapse search

Group stages pro-Palestine protest outside Hartsfield-Jackson airport

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 3, 2024 9:02am EDT
ATLANTA - A group of pro-Palestine demonstrators temporarily caused a massive backlog at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport on Sunday. 

Dozens of vehicles flooded the pick-up lines outside the airport's terminals. Many of the people inside the vehicles carried flags and signs that were critical of Israel and the United States. 

The demonstration was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.