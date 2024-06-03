Group stages pro-Palestine protest outside Hartsfield-Jackson airport
ATLANTA - A group of pro-Palestine demonstrators temporarily caused a massive backlog at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport on Sunday.
Dozens of vehicles flooded the pick-up lines outside the airport's terminals. Many of the people inside the vehicles carried flags and signs that were critical of Israel and the United States.
RELATED STORIES
- Emory protests: University launches review of response to pro-Palestine rally, arrests
- Pro-Palestine protest outside Israeli Consulate in Midtown Atlanta
- Pro-Palestine protest erupts at Georgia State University
- Pro-Palestine protest during Morehouse graduation
The demonstration was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.