Griffin-Spalding School Board appoints Dr. Donald Warren as new superintendent

The Brief Dr. Donald Warren was appointed superintendent after serving eight months as the district's interim leader. Warren brings 33 years of educational experience, including nearly a decade in Griffin-Spalding leadership roles. The new superintendent will prioritize instructional quality, discipline, and building productive partnerships with families and the community.



The Griffin-Spalding County School System has a new superintendent.

Dr. Donald Warren was appointed to the position on Tuesday by the Griffin-Spalding Board of Education.

The backstory:

Warren, a veteran educator with 33 years of experience, has served the district for nearly a decade. He has spent the last eight months as interim superintendent, a role he also held for four months in 2020.

Since 2021, Warren has served as deputy superintendent, overseeing district operations. He joined the Griffin-Spalding system in 2017 as the executive director of secondary education, where he supervised middle and high school principals and career and technical education.

Before joining the district, Warren spent five years as the director of curriculum and instruction and director of learning and leadership for Henry County Schools. He also served as a high school mathematics teacher, assistant principal and principal in Warner Robins within the Houston County School District.

Warren earned his doctorate and specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Georgia. He holds a master's degree in educational administration and supervision from Georgia College and State University and a bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer information systems from Georgia Southwestern State Unive1rsity.

His professional training includes completion of Harvard University’s National Institute for Urban School Leaders and several programs from the Georgia School Superintendents’ Association, including the Superintendent’s Professional Development Program.

What they're saying:

"Dr. Warren brings continuity, a wealth of leadership experience and attributes that will allow our school system to continue to build positive culture and climate and improve scholar achievement," the board said in a statement. "Our board has worked meticulously to identify the best possible leader to serve as the next superintendent of GSCS. The board is ready to work collaboratively to continue moving this school district forward to ensure that scholars graduate college and career ready."

In a short acceptance speech, Warren thanked the board and community stakeholders.

"I am deeply honored and sincerely grateful for the trust our board has placed in me by appointing me as the next superintendent," Warren said. "As we move forward, we will continue to focus on strong instruction, discipline, supportive learning environments and productive partnerships with families and the community."

"I believe deeply in Griffin-Spalding County," Warren said. "I believe in our people, our schools and our potential. I accept this role with humility, optimism and a firm commitment to serve with integrity and purpose."