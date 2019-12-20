Griffin police officer's conduct Operation Naught But Nice

Drivers who see blue lights behind their cars might also be seeing a little red. But in Griffin this week, those drivers who were seeing red, also saw a little green.

Officers with the city of Griffin Police Department have tried to calm fears of drivers this holiday season with Operation Naughty But Nice.

“We recently conducted "Operation Naughty but Nice" in which $75 gift cards were given out to 19 unsuspecting motorists,” the department wrote on their Facebook page.

The Department said the $75 gift cards are thanks to donors and all those who supported fundraisers throughout the year.