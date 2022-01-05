Griffin man dies after accidentally shooting himself on New Year's Eve, police say

Police in Griffin said a man died at an Atlanta hospital after accidentally shooting himself on New Year's Eve.

Police found 28-year-old Paris Thompson with a gunshot wound on Dec. 31 on North 9th Street.

He was rushed to Atlanta Medical Center where he died.

After several days of investigating, police determined Thompson died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said there is "indisputable" evidence, including statements from witnesses, physical evidence and autopsy results.

