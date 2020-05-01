Greta Thunberg donates her $100,000 prize money to UNICEF to support children amid COVID-19 crisis

Climate activist and Nobel Prize nominee Greta Thunberg is donating $100,000 to UNICEF to support the organization’s work in fighting and protecting children from COVID-19. The donation is part of a new “kick-start campaign“ between Greta Thurnberg, the Human Act and UNICEF to protect the most vulnerable children amid the pandemic.

Thunberg received the $100,000 as part of being honored with the Human Act Award 2020 on Earth Day.

“Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child-rights crisis. It will affect all children, now and in the long-term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most,” Thunberg said. “I’m asking everyone to step up and join me in support of UNICEF’s vital work to save children's lives, to protect health and continue education.”



Those who wish to donate to the campaign and to the organization’s COVID-19 efforts can do so by visiting UNICEF’s website.

The 17-year-old Thunberg first rose to international prominence in 2018 when she started protesting outside of the Swedish parliament to advocate for stronger action on climate change.

Her efforts snowballed into massive, multi-million participant protests, garnering Thunberg international praise and acclaim, as well as some notable criticism from political leaders and even insults from U.S. President Donald Trump.

While Thunberg is primarily known for her environmental activism, she has become a recent voice in the COVID-19 pandemic. On Earth Day 2020, Thunberg spoke to the need of addressing two crises at once in a livestreamed conversation hosted by the Nobel Prize Museum.

Unsurprisingly, there have been signs that the lack of economic activity, trade and commerce due to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been having positive impacts on the environment.

