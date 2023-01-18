No injuries, 1 arrested during SWAT situation at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Police said no one was injured and one person was arrested after SWAT responded to a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Police said at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday the suspect and victim are out of their unit the Landing Square Apartments on the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway. Investigators are interviewing them at police headquarters.

Police didn't explain if the suspect faces criminal charges.

Atlanta Police Department Capt. Tommy Atzert said a woman called 911 and said a man was holding her daughter hostage. Police said they found a gun in the residence, but are working to determine if it was used during the incident.

"At this point, probably not (a hostage situation). There's potential, but we just have to interview both parties involved and try to get to the bottom of it," Atzert said.

While officials have not identified the couple, they confirmed that the male was from Baton Rouge and said the couple had been dating for about nine months.

A SWAT team responded to the situation. Everyone came out peacefully and police did not make forced entry into the apartment.

Police said it took about six hours from the initial call for the incident to be resolved.