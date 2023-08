article

The Greater Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce hosted the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop Lunch and Learn on Friday.

The event took place at Atlantucky Brewing on Northside Drive.

Attendees took part in a number of discussions, led by members of hip-hop group Nappy Roots, AARP and other community leaders.

Organizers tell us the event's goal is to discuss the impact of hip-hop on Georgia's economic development.