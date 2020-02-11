Grand jury: No charges for former Woodstock police sergeant

A Cherokee County grand jury has recommended no further action be taken in a use-of-force investigation against a former Woodstock police officer. Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace made the announcement on Wednesday.

Video shows the Woodstock police sergeant using a baton on a man, hitting him more than a dozen times. The man's leg was broken. The sergeant resigned amid an internal investigation, but the man who was arrested called for charges against the former officer.

Last April, Woodstock Police Sgt. Randy Milligan was working a second job at Stars and Strikes in Woodstock. The manager told him about a customer who was passed out. In a police narrative, Milligan said when he woke up the customer, Calvin Taylor, he was combative.

Sgt. Milligan and other officers tried to detain Taylor. In the video, Milligan can be seen striking Taylor in the legs with a baton while other officers are near Taylor's upper body.

"There are a number of officers who have his upper body restrained. Why he begins to strike him on the legs when his upper body is restrained is unclear," said Mawuli Davis, the attorney for Taylor.

Taylor's leg was badly broken. He now has a titanium rod in his leg.

Woodstock Police launched an internal investigation. Sgt. Milligan was initially suspended. A month later he resigned.

"When something like that is excessive it goes outside the bounds of law enforcement and it becomes a criminal act," said Davis.

Taylor was charged with simple battery on an officer, obstruction and public drunk. His attorney said Taylor pleaded guilty and faced his charges, now they want the former police sergeant to be held accountable by the criminal justice system.

Even though Milligan is no longer with the Woodstock Police Department, FOX 5 News contacted the department to see if they had a statement. A spokesperson said, "Because of the ongoing investigation with the DA's office, it would not be appropriate for us to comment at this time".