Grammy-nominee Eric Roberson talks Atlanta shows

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Eric Roberson is spending his weekend in Atlanta, performing three sold-out shows at City Winery Atlanta.

Roberson says the stage is exactly where he wants to be — especially after a lengthy pause in live performance due to the pandemic.

"We were a little ahead of the curve in technology and able to put together a really fun virtual show that was able to keep my band employed through the whole pandemic. But at the same time, there’s nothing better than to have an actual audience in front of you," says Roberson.

Roberson says he’ll be sharing new music with fans during the trio of Atlanta shows, including songs from his latest album, "Lessons." It’s the 17th studio album of the artist’s career, and features a title track that Roberson says "captured magic."

"I wrote an essay called ‘God is a Comedian.’ It was just a random thing," explains Roberson of the genesis of the song. "When I went down in the studio, which was probably like 3 o’clock in the morning and everyone went to sleep, it was the now going into the morning of my anniversary. We’re in the middle of the pandemic, this is our anniversary, wrote this essay ... I just stared thinking how blessed I was…and only line I had was, ‘God has a funny way of showing you lessons,’ which was kind of part of that essay. And I hit record."

Roberson has also turned "Lessons" into a book, featuring essays, poetry, and lessons learned from iconic moments in Black film and television history. For more information on Roberson’s book and current music, click here.