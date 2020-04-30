‘Graduate Together’: LeBron James assembles all-star talent to honor high school class of 2020

article

COVID-19 has halted nearly all social life around the world, including preventing students who have waited all year for their graduation ceremonies to hang up their caps and gowns.

The crisis has denied so many the opportunity to revel in these important shared experiences, but NBA superstar LeBron James, along with a handful of celebrities and performers wanted to make sure the entire high school graduating class of 2020 was given the virtual graduation ceremony of a lifetime.

In partnership with leading entertainment, social media and streaming platforms, the LeBron James Family Foundation, along with the XQ Institute and The Entertaiment Industry Foundation, will come together to honor the millions of high school seniors across the country with a tribute to America’s class of 2020.

“These students have worked incredibly hard for this and there’s no way we can let that go unrecognized,” said LeBron James. “While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it.”

The graduating class of 2020 may not be able to collect their hard-earned diplomas to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance,” but having performances by Bad Bunny, the Jonas Brothers and many more are sure to be some consolation.

Viewers can watch the event on FOX, CBS, ABC and NBC and Complex Networks. Facebook App, Instagram, PeopleTV, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube are hoping to create a unique experience for viewers for an incredible tribute to America’s high school students.

Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, will premiere on Saturday, May 16 (8 PM ET/PT, 7 PM CT).



