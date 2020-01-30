Governor introduces 2 bills aimed at curbing gangs in Georgia

Governor Brian Kemp announces two new bills aimed at fighting the gang crisis here in our state.

The first extends the powers of campus law enforcement nearly 900 yards beyond the boundaries of the campus.

It also creates the legal division of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation so the GBI can serve as special prosecutors if requested by a county that may not have those resources.

The second is known as The Nicholas Sheffy Act named for the 11-year-old who was shot and killed by in a gang-motivated drive-by shooting earlier this month.

The measure gives judges more discretion and the ability to give longer sentences.

It also addresses jurisdictional issues.

Governor Kemp says he's also adding additional staff to the GBI's Anti-Gang Task Force.

