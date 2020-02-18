Governor, first lady help open new center for trafficked youth

As lawmakers worked on the budget at the State Capitol Tuesday, Governor Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp were in Paulding County for the opening of Wellspring Living's new Receiving Hope Center.

The facility is Georgia's first residential intake center for trafficked youth.

The governor says the children taken in by the facility will receive tools for healing, so they can begin their road to recovery.

Governor Kemp says Wellspring Living is an important partner to The Grace Commission, which is the effort led by first lady Kemp to combat human trafficking in Georgia.