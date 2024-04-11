Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Gov. Kemp suspends Georgia mayor accused of stealing nearly $65K from town

By Associated Press
Published  April 11, 2024 7:10am EDT
Georgia
Associated Press
Gov. Brian Kemp during his inaugural address on Jan. 12, 2023, in Atlanta. article

Gov. Brian Kemp during his inaugural address on Jan. 12, 2023, in Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

PINEVIEW, Ga. - Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended a south Georgia mayor who was indicted on charges that he stole nearly $65,000 from his town.

Kemp on Tuesday issued an order suspending from office Brandon Holt, the mayor of Pineview, until his criminal charges are resolved. Under state law, Holt won’t be paid by the 500-resident town during his suspension.

Holt was arrested in January and indicted in March. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Holt with 75 counts of theft by taking, saying he took $64,455 from the town’s bank account between June and October, using the mobile payment service Cash App to transfer the money to his personal bank account 75 times.

Holt is free on bail. His lawyer did not immediately return a phone call and email seeking comment Wednesday.

Under the suspension process, a review commission recommends to Kemp whether the charges impact the accused official’s ability to continue in office. In this case, Attorney General Chris Carr, Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller recommended Holt be suspended.

Holt has previously been arrested in Bibb County in 2022 on theft by deception and financial identity charges, WMAZ-TV has reported. In an indictment in that case, Holt is accused of stealing more than $22,000 from Macon Asphalt and sending it to two loan companies. Holt has pleaded not guilty in that case and awaits trial.