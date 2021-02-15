Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
until MON 10:00 PM EST, Irwin County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Clay County

Gov. Kemp signs amended budget with employee bonuses

By
Published 
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia’s amended budget signed Monday

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the amended state budget on Monday.

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Fiscal Year 2021 amended budget in a small ceremony at the state Capitol Monday afternoon.

"This balanced budget funds our priorities and sets our state on a clear path to a strong recovery in the coming months," said Gov. Kemp. 

The spending plan restores $610 million to public education after lawmakers slashed about a billion dollars last year. The amended budget also includes $20 million to expand rural broadband and $1 million in marketing funding to help Georgia's tourism industry bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

The most talked-about aspect of the 2021 budget is the $59.6 million that will provide $1,000 bonuses to most state employees. The bonuses will not go to state lawmakers, University System of Georgia employees, nor anyone making $80,000 per year or more.

"These hardworking men and women have made our state proud," said Gov. Kemp.  "Helping keep businesses open, providing essential services and in many cases providing hope to those who feared losing it all."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.