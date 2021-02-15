Gov. Kemp signs amended budget with employee bonuses

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the Fiscal Year 2021 amended budget in a small ceremony at the state Capitol Monday afternoon.

"This balanced budget funds our priorities and sets our state on a clear path to a strong recovery in the coming months," said Gov. Kemp.

The spending plan restores $610 million to public education after lawmakers slashed about a billion dollars last year. The amended budget also includes $20 million to expand rural broadband and $1 million in marketing funding to help Georgia's tourism industry bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

The most talked-about aspect of the 2021 budget is the $59.6 million that will provide $1,000 bonuses to most state employees. The bonuses will not go to state lawmakers, University System of Georgia employees, nor anyone making $80,000 per year or more.

"These hardworking men and women have made our state proud," said Gov. Kemp. "Helping keep businesses open, providing essential services and in many cases providing hope to those who feared losing it all."

