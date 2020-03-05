Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for area south of I-20

Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all counties south of Interstate 20 due to flooding. That announcement came during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

"We got some road issue and other infrastructure issues that we're seeing because of the brunt and the level of rainfall that we have, flooding that's going on," Gov. Kemp said.

The governor said he is working with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to ensure the areas which have been hit hard have everything they need.