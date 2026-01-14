WATCH | Gov. Kemp to speak at final Eggs & Issues breakfast as governor

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to attend his final Eggs and Issues breakfast as governor. The annual event is being held this year at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and starts at 7:30 a.m. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, House Speaker Jon Burns and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens are among the scheduled speakers.



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to attend his final Eggs and Issues Breakfast later this morning, marking the end of his appearances at the annual gathering as governor.

What we know:

This year’s breakfast is being held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a departure from its traditional venue. The event is held near the start of Georgia’s legislative session and typically draws hundreds of business leaders, elected officials and policy influencers from across the state.

In addition to Kemp, several top state and local leaders are scheduled to speak, including Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

What's next:

The breakfast is set to begin at 7:30 a.m. FOX 5 will have coverage from the event. Check back here for a livestream at that time.