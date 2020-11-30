Gorillas enjoy morning playtime at Zoo Atlanta

A family of gorillas was spotted in its behind-the-scenes night area on November 27 full of energy as the primates prepared for their day.

“Don’t you wish you had as much energy as Floyd and big sister Anaka at 7 a.m. in the morning … especially the day after Thanksgiving,” a Facebook post from Zoo Atlanta read.

The gorillas were identified as infant Floyd, age 1, and his half-sister Anaka, age 7.

His sister Andi, age 7, also walks into the frame, the zoo told Storyful.

Floyd’s mother Lulu can be seen in the footage watching from the back left corner.