Georgia 11-year-old honored with award for saving grandfather's life

A Georgia 11-year-old boy is being honored for saving his grandfather's life.

Drake Linn was in a pickup truck towing a boat on Interstate 75 in Gordon County on Monday afternoon when his grandfather suffered a medical emergency while driving.

The young boy was able to take control of the truck and boat and drive it safely to the side of the road before calling 911.

"I was in the middle of the interstate, and I had no idea where I was, so I drove about a mile until I knew where I was," Linn told the Washington Post.

Rescue workers were able to quickly arrive and make sure that Linn's grandfather was OK.

In honor of his heroics, Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston awarded Linn the county's Citizen Service Award on July 17.

(Gordon County Sheriffs Office)

"That little boy’s actions were just extraordinary," Ralston told the Post. "This is not something that happens every day. For him to pull that off was just amazing."

Along with the award, Linn received an Atlanta Braves baseball cap and shirt and four tickets to a Braves game.