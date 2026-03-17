Good Day Viewer information: March 17, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for March 17, 2026:

Enjoying conversation and cuisine at Brookhaven’s Confab Kitchen and Bar: Here at Good Day Atlanta, we love good food and we love good conversation. So, Confab Kitchen and Bar is right up our alley.

Emory's Dr. Tom Smith on how the FIFA World Cup can effect Atlanta's economy: Dr. Smith offers a clear analysis on the real cost of hosting sports events, from public spending and infrastructure to tourism, jobs, and what cities are left with long after the flame goes out. We are 90 days out from the first Atlanta match. For ticket information, click here.

Dr. Maneesha Agarwal gives tips for Poison Prevention Week: National Poison Prevention week is observed annually to raise awareness about preventing accidental poisonings, which frequently occur at home. It focuses on safety education regarding medicines, household chemicals, and toxins for all ages, promoting the use of the Poison Help hotline 1-800-222-1222.

Spring Skin Reset with Dermatologist Dr. Erickson & makeup artist Nyssa Green: Dermatologist Dr. Corrine Erickson and celebrity makeup artist Nyssa Green give viewers some useful tips

Kevin Egan has updates on the FIFA World Cup: We're 90 days away from the first Atlanta match of the FIFA World Cup. Kevin tells us some underdog teams to watch out for, plus the correct way to say and celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: T.I. performs at the Hawks game, Buffy The Vampire Slayer won't get a reboot and Oprah is getting an exclusive interview! Christal has all the details.

Pet of the day: FurKids brings in a kitten named Shiloh for adoption. Visit their website Furkids.org for more information.