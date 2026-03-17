Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
2
Freeze Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Union County, Greene County, Fayette County, Banks County, Chattooga County, South Fulton County, Walker County, Gilmer County, Dawson County, Hall County, Putnam County, Whitfield County, Heard County, Pickens County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Towns County, Cobb County, Carroll County, Meriwether County, Douglas County, Floyd County, Morgan County, Madison County, Jasper County, Dade County, Rockdale County, Barrow County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Oglethorpe County, Lamar County, Forsyth County, White County, Lumpkin County, Polk County, Murray County, Butts County, Coweta County, Catoosa County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Pike County, Jackson County, Walton County, Gordon County, Upson County, Newton County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Troup County, Henry County, North Fulton County, Fannin County, Paulding County, Haralson County

Good Day Viewer information: March 17, 2026

Published  March 17, 2026 12:25pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for March 17, 2026:

Enjoying conversation and cuisine at Brookhaven’s Confab Kitchen and Bar:  Here at Good Day Atlanta, we love good food and we love good conversation. So, Confab Kitchen and Bar is right up our alley. 

Emory's Dr. Tom Smith on how the FIFA World Cup can effect Atlanta's economy: Dr. Smith offers a clear analysis on the real cost of hosting sports events, from public spending and infrastructure to tourism, jobs, and what cities are left with long after the flame goes out. We are 90 days out from the first Atlanta match. For ticket information, click here.

National Poison Prevention Week

National Poison Prevention Week

Dr. Maneesha Agarwal of Children's Health Care of Atlanta  gives tips for Poison Prevention Week

Dr. Maneesha Agarwal gives tips for Poison Prevention Week: National Poison Prevention week is observed annually to raise awareness about preventing accidental poisonings, which frequently occur at home. It focuses on safety education regarding medicines, household chemicals, and toxins for all ages, promoting the use of the Poison Help hotline 1-800-222-1222.

Spring skincare and makeup tips

Spring skincare and makeup tips

Dermatologist Dr. Corrine Erickson and celebrity makeup artist Nyssa Green gives viewers some useful tips

Spring Skin Reset with Dermatologist Dr. Erickson & makeup artist Nyssa Green: Dermatologist Dr. Corrine Erickson and celebrity makeup artist Nyssa Green give viewers some useful tips

90 days until the Atlanta FIFA opener

90 days until the Atlanta FIFA opener

We're 90 days away from the firs Atlanta match of the FIFA World Cup. Kevin Egan tells us some underdog teams to watch out for.

Kevin Egan has updates on the FIFA World Cup: We're 90 days away from the first Atlanta match of the FIFA World Cup. Kevin tells us some underdog teams to watch out for, plus the correct way to say and celebrate St. Patrick's Day. 

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines

 Christal gives us some of the top entertainment stories in Atlanta, including TI performing at the Hawks game. 

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: T.I. performs at the Hawks game, Buffy The Vampire Slayer won't get a reboot and Oprah is getting an exclusive interview! Christal has all the details. 

Pet of the day: Shiloh

Pet of the day: Shiloh

FurKids brings in a kitten named Shiloh for adoption. Visit their website Furkids.org for more information.

Pet of the day: FurKids brings in a kitten named Shiloh for adoption. Visit their website Furkids.org for more information.

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta