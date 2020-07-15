Good Day Atlanta viewer information July 15, 2020

Famed bridal expert says “Yes” in new inspirational book: Lori Allen says she realized she needed to share an important message with women over the age of 50: “You still matter.”

That message forms the basis of Allen’s new book, Say Yes to What’s Next: How to Age with Elegance and Class While Never Losing Your Beauty and Sass, just released yesterday. Allen is best known to audiences from the hit TLC show “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta,” which premiered in 2010 — but she’s been in the bridal business far longer than the show’s been on the air. Opening Bridals by Lori immediately after graduating from South Carolina’s Columbia College, Allen quickly became a sought after expert in bridal couture; her 25,000-square-foot store in Sandy Springs is now one of the largest of its kind in the nation.

Allen says she was inspired to write her new book following a conversation with a customer, during which Allen was asked about retiring; Allen says with the book, she wanted to speak directly to women aged 50 and older, a group she says is often “invisible” in society. Topics covered in the book including parenting, financial literacy, and Allen’s own experiences as a breast cancer survivor.

WEB LINK:

https://bridalsbylori.com

https://www.thomasnelson.com/p/say-yes-to-whats-next/

Rickey Smiley talks about 19-year-old daughters shooting on Good Day Atlanta: It's a call no parent wants to get, finding out your child is seriously hurt. No one know that more, than comedian Rickey Smiley. His 19-year-old daughter was shot in Houston, caught in the crossfire of two rival groups. Good Day Atlanta' Alyse Eady spoke with about the traumatic event in his life. For more information on Rickey Smiley follow him on Instagram @rickeysmileyofficial.

"Future" the artist serving up dreams: "You don't have to be in the perfect situation or come from the perfect background to reach your dreams," that's the message from Atlanta native and Grammy Award winning music mogul, "Future." His Freewishes Foundation, is still serving up dreams, even during these current different and difficult circumstances. For more information click here.



Master P talks "No Limit Chronicles" on Good Day Atlanta: He's a rapper, actor, record producer, and the founder of the popular 90's lbel "No Limit Records." Of course, we're talking about the one and only "Master P." He is talking a look back at his career with "No Limit Chronicles," set to release soon on BET. From the trunk of a car, to a multi-million enterprise, Percy Miller better known as Master P joins us on Good Day Atlanta with the raw truth about his upcoming chronicles. For more information click here.

Dr. Bindiya Gandhi talks school districts reopening on Good Day Atlanta: Schools Districts are having to make tough decisions about reopening, while the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly advocates the goal of having students physically present. Local schools are trying to figure out how to make it a safe enviroment for students and teachers. There are clearly two sides to this issues, so what is the right thing to do? Dr. Bindiya Gandhi talks to Buck Lanford about the tough decisions. For more on Dr. Bindiya Gandhi click here.

Big Ray from Majic 107.5 joins us via Skype: For more information on Big Ray click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet click here.