Good Day Atlanta viewer information story January 24, 2020

Braves fans & players take over Truist Park for Chop Fest 2020: The Atlanta Braves will open the 2020 season on the road again, with a four-game series in Arizona starting March 26th. And even though the team won’t play its first game at home until April 3rd, Truist Park will celebrate the Braves this weekend, with a free event that’s become a can’t-miss tradition for fans and players.

Chop Fest 2020 is happening at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., bringing team players, coaches, and Braves fans face-to-face for a day filled with special activities, exhibits, and entertainment. In other words, it’s a day-long festival of all things Atlanta Braves.

Planned events this year include player autograph sessions and photo opportunities, Q&A panels with players and coaches, baseball clinics, and plenty of merchandise and memorabilia for sale. Desperate to get an autograph from your favorite player? Sessions are being pre-sold online, and all sales benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation. You can also download the MLB Ballpark App for a full listing of player appearances, which will be released at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Admission to Chop Fest 2020 is free, and parking for up to four hours is also free in approved The Battery Atlanta decks.

Of course, we couldn’t wait until tomorrow to spend a little time at Truist Park celebrating our hometown team — so we hung out there all morning, getting a special preview of the big event.

Click the video player to get your first official look at Chop Fest 2020!

Atlanta United will help co-raise Spike the service dog in training: Atlanta United has teamed up with America's VetDogs in a partnership that is the first of its kind in Major League Soccer. The team welcomed Spike a 15 week old Labrador Retriever. He is a future service dog and will train in the Atlanta area for the next 14 to 16 months. America's VetDogs is a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to vetss, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities. Darren Eales, the President of Atlanta United and John Miller, the President and CEO of America's VetDogs stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about the partnership and introduces Spike to viewers.

LaTonya Young and Kevin Esch on Good Day Atlanta: She was an Atlanta UBER driver whose college dreams had been sidelined due to adversity. He was a passenger who needed cheering up. Well a large tip turned into a larger good deed. Their story went viral and even got noticed by Ellen Degeneres. LaTonya Young and Evin Esch are here this morning to share their story with Good Day Atlanta viewers.

World famous animator Ron Campbell on Good Day Atlanta: Ron Campbell literally animated many people's childhood. For generations through the golden age of Saturday morning TV cartoons, Ron Campbell's work created happy memories for many. He is known for directing the Beatles Saturday morning cartoon series and animating the Beatles film "Yellow Submarine." But that's not all he was part of the team behind Scooby Doo among others.

