Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 19, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta DJ turns creativity to customized bicycles

A chance post on social media sent DJ Mars’s creativity into high gear.

ATLANTA - Atlanta DJ spins records … and bike wheels:

Clark Atlanta University graduate Marshall Thomas — better known to audiences as DJ Mars — knows how to get people moving.

"Touring with Kelis was huge … Keri Hilson, Monica, Ne-Yo. Essentially, I’m like the go-to DJ for the big R&B acts in Atlanta," he says.

But when the pandemic put the brakes on live touring in 2020, a chance post on social media sent the artist’s creativity into high gear.

"I bought two bikes that I customized myself, and they were my birthday gifts to myself," says the DJ. "I posted the bikes on Instagram, like, ‘Hey I just did these bikes, they’re a gift to myself.’ And a buyer from the UK looked at one of the bikes and was like, ‘Hey, can I buy it?’"

And suddenly, a business was born.

Made by Mars is the entrepreneur’s line of customized bikes through which he collaborates with customers to transform bikes with one-of-a-kind designs. Mars says the work is creative and dynamic — kind of like DJing with wheels instead of turntables.

"It’s literally the same thing," he explains. "The way I put Record One together with Record Two to make the party people on the floor dance, I’m taking Color A and putting it next to Color B and mashing it up, so when you see your bike, you’re like, ‘Oh wow!’ It’s the same exact…literally, I use the same thought process."

This month, Made by Mars is teaming up with consulting agency Atlanta Influences Everything for a pop-up shop called Made by Mars The Pull Up at Atlantic Station. The space is filled with gear, like T-shirts and mugs, along with factory and customized bikes. DJ Mars says the concept behind the vibrant shop is simple: celebrating Atlanta.

Made by Mars The Pull Up is located at 232 19th Street Northwest at Atlantic Station; it will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of the month. For more information, you can follow @madebymars on Instagram.

COVID-19 news update with Dr. Neil Winawer

Emory School of Medicine's Dr. Neil Winawer gives an update on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, a possible third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and more.

Emory School of Medicine's Dr. Neil Winawer gives an update on the latest COVID-19 news: For more information on how to contact Dr. Neil Winawer follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

Jenn Hobby talks Matthew McConaughey’s possible political future

Radio personality Jenn Hobby gives the latest on reports that actor Matthew McConaughey may want to be the next governor of Texas.

Atlanta radio personality Jenn Hobby on how Matthew McConaughey is considering a political career: You can listen to Jenn Hobby on Star 94.1 and on her new podcast called "The Friendzy!" For more information follow Jenn Hobby on Instagram @jennhobby.

Chef Nick Leahy shares his Vidalia onion flatbreads

Nick's Westside chef Nick Leahy shows how to best use Georgia's special sweet Vidalia onion with a delicious flatbread.

Chef Nick Leahy joins us with a Vidalia Onion recipe. For more information on Chef Nick Leahy or Nick's Westside click here.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Cinderella is full of energy with a passion for all things fun.