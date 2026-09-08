Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Sept. 8, 2026

Special segments and guests today on Good Day Atlanta.

Tony winner Shoshana Bean brings "Only Smoke" Tour to Buckhead Theatre: The tour is in support of the singer-songwriter’s album "Only Smoke," released in November

2025.

It’s the artist’s seventh recording project and fourth full-length album, all of which have been released on her own Shotime Records. Bean truly soared to stardom — and we mean that literally — as Elphaba in the Broadway hit "Wicked," taking over the role from original star Idina Menzel in 2005.

She earned her first Tony Award nomination for 2022’s "Mr. Saturday Night," and a second two years later for her work in the Alicia Keys musical "Hell’s Kitchen." Bean finally won the top theatre prize this year, as Best Featured Actress in a Musical, for the hit show "The Lost Boys."

Chef Shawn Osbey on the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival: It's known as Atlanta’s signature festival of Southern food, wine, and community. It's happening this Thursday- Sunday September 10-13. Click here to grab your tickets.



Nyssa Green Pumpkin for Fall: In skin care, candles, clothing and makeup, pumpkin is for more use than just enjoying a snack or sweet treat. Owner of the Green Room Agency, Nyssa Green shows some simple DIY beauty secrets that keep up with the fall pumpkin trend. Check out her website here.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are back in the UK, and Phaedra Parks has a new beau. Keep up with Christal on social media @threalchristaljordan

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in a cat named Bailey for adoption.