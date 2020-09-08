Good Day Atlanta viewer information September 8, 2020

What’s behind The Third Door in Marietta? Good Day's Paul Milliken has the story - click here

Grammy Museum is headed to Atlanta: Good Day Atlanta spoke with Brad Olecki, CEO of the Georgia Music Accord about this exciting news. Atlanta is a great location for the next museum to be, considering so many artists from the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia have a huge impact on music. Right now there is not an exact date or location of where the museum will be. For information on the Grammy Museum and its other locations click here.

Watermelon Granita Recipe from the Iberian Pig: The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival is back with virtual seminars this year and socially-distanced dinner, brunches and lunches and 70% of proceeds go to restaurants. It kicks off September 10, 2020 and wil last through September 19, 2020. Chef John Castelluchi from The Iberian Pig will be participating and he joins us with a refreshing Watermelon Granita recipe to help preview the event. For more on The Atlanta Food & Wine Festival click here. For more on The Iberian Pig click here and for today's recipe see below.

Watermelon Granita

Chef John Castellucci from The Iberian Pig

1 seedless watermelon

1 cup simple syrup

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Espelette pepper & basil to garnish

Remove skin and cut watermelon into 1-inch cubes

Blend in blender until smooth

Place about 4 cups of liquid in a shallow wide pan (this makes freezing the easiest)

Add simple syrup and lemon juice

Place in freezer

Agitate mixture with a fork every 20 minutes until light and fluffy

Serve in dish of choice and garnish with espelette pepper and basil

Christal Jordan from Rolling Out Magazine Talks Teyana Taylor welcoming baby girl #2: Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert welcomed baby girl number 2 over the weekend. Her name is Rue Rose, and she showed up in dramatic fashion, just one day after their baby shower. Iman took to Instagram to announce the news of their new baby. What's also great about this is, singer Erykah Badu helped deliver the baby, as she was the couples midwife. They gave birth at home in their bathroom tub with Badu there to assist. Congratulations Teyana and Iman! For more information on Christal Jordan follow her @EnchantedPR or click here for more information on Rolling Out Magazine.