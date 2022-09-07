Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 7, 2022

The Butterfly experience at the Dunwoody Nature Center:

You marvel at their intricate wing designs and vibrant colors, but how much do you really know about butterflies?

This weekend, staffers at the Dunwoody Nature Center will spread the word about the beloved insects at The Butterfly Experience 2022, which soars through the center from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11. The annual event is a celebration of the fluttering creatures, and features butterfly tents set up throughout the center’s grounds in which visitors can see the winged beauties in a whole new way.

This year’s Butterfly Experience launches Friday evening with a "Butterflies & Brews" event, which organizers say involves a picnic dinner and drinks, artisan market, and live musicians. Then, the main event takes over on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring educational programs, arts and crafts, and even live performances from Clarence H. Pearsall III, otherwise known as C. Magic! If you’ve never seen the firefighter-turned-magician in person, trust us -- he’ll have your head spinning faster than a butterfly flaps its wings!

The Dunwoody Nature Center is located at 5343 Roberts Drive; for more information on The Butterfly Experience 2022 or to buy tickets (available in 20-minute time slots through the weekend), click here. And click the video player to check out "magical" morning among the butterflies!

The SagerStrong Stadium Fun Run is happening this weekend:

Mark your calendars and plan to join the SagerStrong Foundation for the Fourth annual SagerStrong Stadium Fun Run at Truist Park – to run, have fun & raise money for blood cancer research, since cancer never takes a break. Stacy Sager wife of the late Craig Sager, and Terri Grunduski, executive director of the SagerStrong Foundation, stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about this year's event.

The Braves World Championship Trophy will be a home plate as the participants finish the race, and for the fourth year, there'll be a tent town of special partners set up at the Left Field Gate to celebrate the day with mascots, local companies, DJ, and food in the backdrop of the Braves' home field. The SagerStrong Fun Run is happening Sunday, Sept. 11 at Truist Park. Gates open at 6:30 a.m. Runners will take off at 8 a.m., while walkers will begin at 8:20 a.m. For more information click here.

Atlanta-based pet behaviorist Kayla Oliver talks new show "Pet Caves": "Pet Caves," an uplifting, fun, and furry show celebrating "pet parents" who will do anything for their furry friends, is coming to free streaming services Chicken Soup for the Soul and Crackle this September. "Pet Caves" will feature pet owners who aim to transform a space in their home to make their pets as happy as their pets make them. Watch the first episode here.

Lin Snowe of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta talks car seat safety: September is Child Passenger Safety Month. Injuries continue to be the leading cause of unintentional deaths to children in the U.S. Proper knowledge and usage is key, and caregivers knows how confusing car seats and especially seat transitions are. Lin Snowe, the senior wellness program coordinator of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life and Safe Kids Georgia, shows the proper way to strap your child and how to check for the expiration date.

Interior designer Leah Atkins shows off fall decor trends: Atlanta-based Leah Atkins is a young interior designer who’s sought out by the South’s most discerning homeowners. Atkins gives tips on ways to give your home the fall vibe without the cheesy decor, decorating for Fall on a budget, and more. For more information on Leah click here.

Hot 107.9's Mo Quick talks the latest in entertainment news: The Weeknd is recovering from losing his voice, and having to postpone his concert. And Justin Bieber decided not to continue his tour after suffering from an illness. Mo Quick from the "Mo Show" tells us what's happening. Keep up with Mo weekdays from 10 until 3 on Hot 107.9