Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Sept. 4, 2025

article

Here are the special guests and segments for Sept. 4, 2025:

High 5 Sports Team of the Week: Lassiter High School

We’re kicking off the High 5 Sports Team of the Week season in Marietta. Paul visits Lassiter High School to present the first trophy of the season to the Trojans. Check out how they celebrated.

Metabolic Health with Dr. Luigi Gratton

Whether you’re loading up on fresh fruits and vegetables, spending more time outdoors, or dialing down stress with a summer getaway, many people feel their best this season. As summer winds down, it’s a smart time to plan a year-round wellness routine—with a special focus on metabolic health.

Entertainment with Headkrack (Dish Nation / FOX Soul)

Headkrack has the latest: Paris Jackson says she had no involvement in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic; Chris Brown responds to fans’ complaints; and Will Smith calls on fellow comedians to join a new social media trend.

Dr. Bernice King on the Beloved Community International Expo



The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) will host the 2025 Beloved Community International Expo, a free public event featuring more than 25 countries and community organizations, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 13. The expo celebrates global cultures, fosters unity, and activates civic engagement as part of The King Center’s mission to build the Beloved Community—rooted in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s philosophy and methodology of nonviolence.

Chadwick Boyd’s Bulgogi-Style Tacos with Apple & Mint (20 minutes)

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 lb flank steak, very thinly sliced across the grain

3 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp sesame oil

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp freshly grated ginger

1 tsp rice vinegar

2 green onions, whites thinly sliced (greens reserved for topping)

1 tbsp neutral oil (canola or vegetable)

8 small flour or corn tortillas, warmed

1 crisp apple (e.g., Honeycrisp), thinly sliced

½ cup fresh mint leaves

Reserved green onion greens, thinly sliced

2 tsp toasted sesame seeds

Instructions

Marinate the beef: In a medium bowl, whisk soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, rice vinegar, and the white parts of the green onions. Add the beef and toss to coat. Marinate 15–20 minutes.

Cook the beef: Heat neutral oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add beef in a single layer (work in batches if needed). Sear 2–3 minutes, turning once, until browned but still tender.

Warm the tortillas: Heat in a dry skillet or over a gas flame until pliable.

Assemble: Divide beef among tortillas. Top with apple slices, mint, green onion greens, and sesame seeds.

Serve: Enjoy immediately while warm and fresh.

Follow Chadwick on social: @ChadwickBoyd